MLB Rumors: Recently-eliminated playoff team connected to Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is warming up to the East Coast, and now thought to be in-play for a playoff team that could get pushed over the top if they add him.
By Josh Wilson
The MLB postseason is still heating up, but with 22 teams already headed to the offseason, plenty of fans are thinking about free agency, trades, and other goings-on of the winter. This year, none will be more discussed and speculated around than Shohei Ohtani, who is a free agent, capable of signing what is expected to be a record-setting contract with any of the 30 MLB teams, should they choose to offer him one.
Ohtani, who is undergoing a procedure -- though what type of procedure is still to be determined -- to repair his UCL this offseason is a generational two-way player who has the potential to be the best batter or the best pitcher (or, perhaps both!) in any given season. His contract is sure to be massive because it can essentially be broken down into two parts: The part that pays for Ohtani the pitcher, and the part that pays for Ohtani the batter.
Perhaps a third part could be factored in as well, Ohtani the brand, since he's sure to bring attention and ticket sales to whatever team he joins.
To this point, it's been widely speculated and reported that Ohtani prefers to be on the West Coast, presumably in part because the time zone and distance is closest to Japan, his home country. Now, however, there is some reported opening up to an East Coast team, and it's a relatively surprising one.
Blue Jays generating interest from Shohei Ohtani
SportsNet's Shi Davidi said this on Ohtani and the Blue Jays in a recent column:
"The biggest prize, of course, is Shohei Ohtani and some industry chatter in recent weeks suggested he’d be more open to an East Coast club this time around, had taken notice of the Blue Jays’ player-development resources and that the idea of adding a third country, Canada, to his prime fanbase carried some appeal for him."
There's plenty to unpack here. First is that Ohtani is more open to the East Coast than previously thought, which really opens things up for his free agency pursuit.
Does that bring in cash-rich teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets? Could a shock team a step away like the Miami Marlins, who did make the postseason this year, step in? Secondly, does it squeeze out potential midwest suitors like the St. Louis Cardinals or Chicago Cubs?
Then, there's the Blue Jays specifically. Starting with the idea of adding another market, the Jays are uniquely positioned as the sole representative of an entire country. Ohtani, clearly, has a stake in Japan and America, and going to Toronto would make him an instantly sought-after face for anything to-do with endorsements and sponsorships in Canada.
But of course, baseball is first and foremost for Ohtani, which could be the ultimate deal-sealer for him. Toronto has been competitive the last several seasons but lacks the pieces necessary to get past the Wild Card round. The success they've had, despite postseason emptiness, is in part due to the player development the team has done, as Davidi references.
Toronto in the running for Ohtani? That's an instant twist on the most sought-after free agent this winter to be sure.