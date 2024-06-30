A Red Sox-A’s trade to dramatically upgrade Boston’s DH, offense
The Boston Red Sox currently hold a record of 43-39, which, while not stellar, positions them for a potential postseason push. According to FanGraphs, the Red Sox have a 31.5 percent chance to make the playoffs. These odds could improve significantly with the right acquisitions.
On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics, with a record of 30-55, are staring down a long rebuild. Trading a valuable outfielder/designated hitter like Brent Rooker could expedite their rebuilding process.
The Red Sox have been plagued by injuries to key players such as infielders Triston Casas and Trevor Story, and pitchers Lucas Giolito, Garrett Whitlock, and Liam Hendriks. Adding Brent Rooker to their lineup could provide the much-needed offensive support.
Brent Rooker, a 29-year-old outfielder/designated hitter, didn’t get a full-time shot in the majors until 2023. He quickly proved his worth, becoming an All-Star with the Athletics. In 2024, he has continued to shine and remains under team control until after the 2027 season, making him a valuable long-term asset for any team's postseason run.
In 2023, Rooker played 137 games, had 526 plate appearances, scored 61 runs, hit 20 doubles, 30 home runs, and had 69 RBIs. He posted a slash line of .246/.329/.488, with an OPS of .817 and an OPS+ of 128. In 2024, Rooker has played 69 games, had 285 plate appearances, scored 29 runs, hit 15 doubles, 15 home runs, and had 47 RBIs. His slash line is .264/.340/.516, with an OPS of .856 and an OPS+ of 147.
A Red Sox-Athletics trade sending Brent Rooker to Boston
The Athletics are in need of minor-league assets, and the Red Sox have prospects to offer. Two potential trade pieces include right-handed pitcher Luis Perales and infielder Blaze Jordan, ranked No. 9 and No. 19, respectively, by MLB Pipeline.
Luis Perales, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, has shown steady progress in the minor leagues. He has performed well at both High-A and Double-A levels and could soon advance to Triple-A, making him a promising future major league pitcher.
In 2024, Perales has a combined record of 2-2 with an ERA of 2.94 over 33.2 innings pitched. He has started nine games, striking out 56 batters, with a WHIP of 1.307. At Double-A, his ERA is even lower at 1.23 over 7.1 innings pitched. Unfortunately, he recently underwent Tommy John surgery but, for a long-term project like Oakland, he may fit their timeline as he recovers and hopefully returns to dominant form.
Blaze Jordan, a 21-year-old infielder, is known for his solid defense and keen eye at the plate. He has reduced his strikeouts while maintaining a high walk rate, showcasing immense potential in the minor leagues. He is not far from reaching the major leagues.
In 2024, at Double-A, Jordan has played 41 games with 174 plate appearances. He has scored 16 runs, hit 11 doubles, five home runs, and had 31 RBIs, with a slash line of .277/.328/.453. Over his minor league career, spanning four seasons, Jordan has played 311 games with 1334 plate appearances. He has scored 162 runs, hit 81 doubles, 41 home runs, and had 211 RBIs, with a career slash line of .293/.354/.473.
A trade for Brent Rooker could significantly bolster the Red Sox’s lineup, addressing their pressing need for offensive support amidst injuries to key players. Meanwhile, the Athletics would receive promising prospects in Perales and Jordan, aiding their rebuild. This trade offers a mutually beneficial solution, boosting Boston’s postseason chances while providing Oakland with valuable assets for the future.