MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Cease trade package, Cardinals still shopping, Giants-Imanaga
- Potential Dylan Cease-Red Sox trade package
- Cardinals pull off deal for former all-star reliever
- Shota Imanaga not seen as top priority for the Giants
MLB Rumors: Potential Dylan Cease-Red Sox trade package
While he hasn't gone yet. most MLB Insiders still believe that the Chicago White Sox are going to trade Dylan Cease. While he's coming off a down year, Cease has already shown his immense potential by finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2022, and has two years of control, making him incredibly valuable on the market. With the White Sox likely being uncompetitive for a little while, trading Cease now while he has a ton of value makes the most sense for their organization.
One of the teams that makes the most sense when it comes to a Dylan Cease trade is the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are a team that says they're trying to win but has a rotation that leaves a lot to be desired. Sure, they added Lucas Giolito, but also traded away Chris Sale and have done nothing else. For them to really be competitive in the AL East they're going to need an ace. Cease, when right, is that guy. What makes the Red Sox an intriguing trade partner is the fact that they have one of the best farm systems in the game.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report came up with mock trades for every team that he believes to be in the running for Cease's services. While the Red Sox' offer includes some talented pieces, it's hard to believe it'll be enough to pry Cease out of Chicago.
This trade would be one that offers more quantity than quality. It includes three prospects who are ranked in the top 15 in Boston's system according to MLB.com, but the highest-ranked prospect is Nick Yorke, who is ranked sixth overall in Boston's system. While it might sound good to get three prospects ranked in the top half of Boston's system, the White Sox wouldn't be getting a single top-100 prospect according to MLB.com. When Dylan Cease is involved, the White Sox would theoretically need at least one of those.
That's not to say this package is nothing, because it's not. Yorke shot up rankings this past season after putting up solid numbers in AA Portland. He could be MLB-ready in the not-too-distant future. Gonzalez is one of the best pitching prospects in the Red Sox system, and Cespedes offers a lot of upside even with him being very far away from the majors.
Still, it's hard to see the White Sox even considering a Red Sox offer that does not include at least one of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, or Kyle Teel. Those are Boston's best and most valuable prospects. It's more likely the White Sox hold onto Cease and hope he pitches better to begin 2024 than send him away for this package.