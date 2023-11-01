MLB Rumors: Red Sox could trade Alex Verdugo to a surprising destination
Where Alex Verdugo will play baseball next season has been a hot topic. Recent rumors have him linked to a rather surprising location.
By Marci Rubin
Alex Verdugo’s name came up in trade talks at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, but he remained in Boston. He has stated that he’d like to stay there next season, but it feels like the best move for the Boston Red Sox is to part ways.
Verdugo’s 2023 season was up and down, on the field and off. He batted .264 during the regular season. Verdugo was benched twice per manager’s decision for two separate incidents.
The outfielder has one more season before he becomes a free agent. Several teams have been linked to Verdugo in renewed trade rumors in the past few weeks with the MLB offseason approaching. It's seeming more and more likely that the Red Sox will deal Verdugo in the offseason.
MLB Rumors: Surprising potential trade destination for Alex Verdugo
The offseason could see Verdugo being moved. Some of the teams that have recently been linked to Verdugo are the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies.
Regarding a potential trade to the New York Yankees, Verdugo is a left-handed hitter and an outfielder, two things the Yankees really need. However, he’s not the best fit for the bright lights of New York. He has struggled with backlash in Boston, and that would only be amplified in New York. It’s also rare for the Yankees and Red Sox to complete significant trades with each other.
One of the organizations linked to Verdugo is one he already has a history with. In fact, they drafted him in 2014. Verdugo played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2017 to 2019 before being traded to the Red Sox in 2020, a move that sent Mookie Betts to LA.
Following a poor 2023 postseason, the Dodgers are looking to make some changes. One of their potential needs is an outfielder with a left-handed bat. They are likely to lose corner bats David Peralta and Jason Heyward in free agency during the offseason.
It’s unusual for a team to trade a player and then trade to get him back a few years later. However, as noted by Nick Deeds of MLBTradeRumors, Verdugo’s bat would fit well into the lineup, and he’d factor into the Dodgers' outfield needs.
Verdugo might be in need of a change of scenery. Is it possible that the answer is a return to old scenery? The Dodgers already know the kind of player Verdugo is, and he’s familiar with the organization. Despite this being an unusual move, it could actually work out for both sides. Making this trade would mean the Dodgers could focus on spending in other areas of free agency.
Could Verdugo return to LA next season? This is one homecoming that we could see in 2024.