MLB Rumors: Red Sox demoralized, Yankees horrendous plan, Ohtani teardown
- The swampy search for a new GM continues for the Red Sox
- Is this really the Yankees' plan to 'fix' their rotation?
- The end of the Ohtani era could signal the start of an Angels teardown
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Red Sox get dealt another demoralizing blow in GM search
Add James Click to the list of people who don't want to be the Red Sox's next general manager. In the latest development in the GM search over at Fenway Park, Click, the Blue Jays' vice president of baseball strategy, declined to pursue the open position due to "family considerations."
Click put himself on the map as the Astros general manager who won a World Series last season. As reported by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier, it appears as though he doesn't want what's making out to be a highly undesirable position in the Red Sox staff.
Before Click, the candidates who rejected the general manager job included Jon Daniels, Brandon Gomes, Sam Fuld, Derek Falvey, and Michael Hill. And the list goes on.
The Chaim Bloom sacking in mid-September has led the Red Sox to search far and wide for a potential external replacement. Following the influx of rejections, the franchise may be inclined to look inward for a promotion.
Still, many qualified candidates remain. Ex-Marlins executive Kim Ng is now on the market, and there is a short list of people who haven't yet turned the Red Sox down, which includes in-house candidates Eddie Romero, Michael Groopman, and Paul Toboni.