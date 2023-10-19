MLB Rumors: Red Sox demoralized, Yankees horrendous plan, Ohtani teardown
- The swampy search for a new GM continues for the Red Sox
- Is this really the Yankees' plan to 'fix' their rotation?
- The end of the Ohtani era could signal the start of an Angels teardown
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Yankees have horrendous plan to ‘fix’ rotation for 2024
Yankees fans, look away. The following news report will likely cause an unfavorable, gut-churning reaction.
After a disappointing 2023 season, much ink has been spilled on how the New York Yankees can improve for next year. At the center of the Yankees' problems is their offensive woes, and at the center of that stands one man named Giancarlo Stanton.
What to do, what to do about Stanton?
Stanton slashed .191/.275/.420 with an OPS of .695 and recorded 24 homers in 101 games, career-worsts across the board. Instead of looking for a potential replacement or upgrade to Stanton, the Yankees are just going to.... do the same thing?
MLB's Bryan Hoch gave his take on the Stanton dilemma and said the Yankees are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Stanton is owed $98 million through 2027 and has a no-trade clause in his contract. Per Hoch, the most plausible "solution" the Yankees will work toward in 2024 is to "plug Stanton back in as an outfielder and designated hitter." That's it. That's the "fix" for the hitting rotation.
Yankees coaches and players have since expressed their optimism in Stanton's ability to rebound next year, and Stanton himself said he thinks he only needs "minor" tweaks to re-discover his All Star form.
Good to see the level of delusion is at an all-time high after the Yankees' nightmare of a season.