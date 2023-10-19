MLB Rumors: Red Sox demoralized, Yankees horrendous plan, Ohtani teardown
- The swampy search for a new GM continues for the Red Sox
- Is this really the Yankees' plan to 'fix' their rotation?
- The end of the Ohtani era could signal the start of an Angels teardown
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani leaving Angels could result in teardown
With Shohei Ohtani packing his bags and set to find a new home this winter, would the Los Angeles Angels really tear everything down in his wake?
The Angels are rumored to be in the mix to try and re-sign Ohtani, but the two-way phenom reportedly wants to join a winning franchise. The Angels don't exactly fit that description.
In the event Ohtani signs elsewhere, one source believes Arte Moreno and the Angels may be incentivized to gut the team and do a full rebuild starting in 2024. According to The New York Post's Joel Sherman, one veteran agent said that "if the Angels do not re-sign Shohei Ohtani....they would pivot and become sellers."
Sherman doesn't see this happening given Moreno's decision-making history, but it's a fanciful notion to entertain.
The Angels haven't tasted postseason action since 2014 and may be on track for a rebuild in the near future. However, Moreno has rarely prioritized winning in the recent years of his two-decades-long tenure as owner of the club -- the Angels' eight consecutive losing seasons are a testament to that fact.
Another winter is coming, and the Angels' problems still loom larger than ever.