MLB Rumors: Red Sox face steep competition to re-sign fan favorite Justin Turner
Justin Turner opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox this weekend, meaning he will test free agency. At least one team is already interested.
By Mark Powell
In Justin Turner's lone season with the Red Sox, he looked like he was born to play in Boston. Turner posted a .276/.345/.455 line and hit 23 home runs while playing primarily DH, though he can still be used as a relatively solid option at the corner infield spots. In Boston, the presence of Rafael Devers and Triston Casas eliminated that need.
Turner's decision to opt out showcases the expected players market this offseason. Had he opted in, Turner could have earned at least $8.3 million and more in incentives. He's opting for another multiyear deal, or a one-year contract at a higher expected AAV.
The only argument going against Turner is that he's entering his age-39 season. Eventually, his bat speed should start to dip, though that has yet to occur. Turner's impressive power and plate discipline should make him one of the more sought-after, affordable hitting upgrades this offseason.
MLB Rumors: Former rival could be lurking for Justin Turner
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks are interested in signing their former rival. The longtime Dodger would fit right in with their NL West foes:
"The Arizona Diamondbacks, who desperately want a third baseman, plan to pursue free agent Justin Turner, who exercised his opt out with the Boston Red Sox. He is atop their wish list," Nightengale wrote.
Arizona is just days removed from losing the World Series at home to the Texas Rangers. The young Diamondbacks, led by Corbin Carroll, arrived a few years ahead of schedule. Adding a veteran like Justin Turner would be further evidence that Mike Hazen and ownership is willing to spend to add to this young core.
The D'Backs will not be alone in their bidding for Turner. A return to the Dodgers could also be in the cards.