MLB Rumors: Red Sox have surprise target for Chaim Bloom replacement
The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom after years of failure to win at the next level. A potential replacement could take the organization in a surprising new direction.
After four seasons and only one postseason berth, the Boston Red Sox announced they would be parting ways with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
Bloom was strongly disliked by fans after trading away talent like Mookie Betts, while also letting talents like J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts leave the team. Under his tenure, the team had a record of 267-262 with not much postseason success, consistently letting down the fans who expected much more from such a big-market team.
Replacement candidate to fill Chaim Bloom's position
Recently, there have been many names thrown around to be the replacement for Chaim Bloom, one of whom is very familiar with the Boston Red Sox. Mike Hazen originally started with the Red Sox as the director of player development in 2007. After many years of working hard and getting many promotions, he agreed to become the executive vice president and general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the first season under his control, the Arizona Diamondbacks improved from a record of 69-93 with manager Chip Hale to 93-69 with manager Torey Lovullo, who they've stuck with since Hazen took the job. The next two years they finished 82-80 and 85-77 and missed the playoffs both years. They then struggled before starting a short rebuild to now where they are just 0.5 games ahead in the wild card race for the second slot of the three.
According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Mike Hazen has been one of many names tossed around that could be the new possible head of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox. The main problem is he is currently under contract with the Diamondbacks through next season, and they hold a club option they would most likely invoke with the current success of the team.
The Arizona Diamondbacks would have to grant the Red Sox permission to talk to him, which seems unlikely, but this is very helpful to Hazen, who could see a contract extension from the Diamondbacks to try to keep him under lock and key longer.