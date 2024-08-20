Red Sox have everything to gain by taking a shot on DFA’d Cubs headache
The misdeeds, sins and overall substandard performance of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff has been well-documented since the All-Star break. They have the worst ERA in baseball over that span and have fallen 4.5 games out of the wild card spot. That last fact is even more damning of the pitching when you consider the Red Sox have scored the second-most runs in MLB over that timeframe but still have a negative run-differential.
With under 40 games remaining in the regular season, though, the Red Sox don't have time to experiment to search for answers. But if an answer falls in their lap -- specifically in regards to the bullpen's performance as the Boston starters have seemingly started to right the ship, allowing more than three runs just once in their last six outings as a collective -- then Craig Breslow has to make it happen.
And the Cubs may have just sent them a gift in that capacity.
On Tuesday, Chicago released their much-maligned pseudo-closer Hector Neris after he gave the Cubs faithful headaches all season long in the bullpen. Now, you're probably thinking why would the Red Sox want to add another headache to the mix. A fair question, but also one that might be overlooking the facts that lead one to believe he could be a sneaky good addition for Boston's bullpen.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox need to be front of line to land Hector Neris
The first big thing that the Red Sox have going for them -- and one of the reasons I've argued for calling up guys in Triple-A like Zach Penrod or even Joely Rodriguez (he's thrived in the minors after an awful start on the big-league roster) -- is that they have nothing to lose. This bullpen has been atrocious and, though it's a simple mindset, it's hard for things to get any worse for this group.
But more importantly, Neris offers something that the Red Sox need in terms of potentially being a seventh-or-eighth-inning option. Yes, his overall numbers have been less than ideal this year with 3.89 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 46 appearances. However, he was thrust into a closer role over and again when he was clearly not comfortable in that spot, which the numbers back up fully.
In 25 save situations this year, Neris posted a dismal 6.26 ERA and 1.87 WHIP, hence why he blew eight of his 25 save opportunities on the year. But in 21 non-save situations, that ERA plummets to 1.29 with a 1.14 WHIP. When he's not been forced into a role he's rarely occupied over the four previous seasons, Neris has actually been quite good.
The Red Sox don't need to take a chance on Neris as a closer. Kenley Jansen, even after taking a loss on a walk-off home run on Monday night in Houston, is entrenched in that role and has the full faith of Boston behind him. Even as a set-up man, Chris Martin could still be the 1A option now that he's healthy. But given what Neris has looked like when not in save situations this year, it seems likely he could be an upgrade over the likes of Luis Garcia (who has a 14+ ERA since he was traded from the Angels), Zack Kelly and recently re-promoted Greg Weissert.
There will surely be a market for Neris with other contenders vying for his services. But in the midst of the most crucial stretch of the season with the Red Sox playoff lives quite literally hanging in the balance, Breslow needs to be aggressive in getting Neris to Boston.