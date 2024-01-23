MLB Rumors: Red Sox blow it again, Phillies star hunting, Dodgers Cease plan
Red Sox fail to re-sign veteran starter, Phillies have plans to go big, Dodgers Dylan Cease strategy
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Dodgers Dylan Cease strategy is clever as it gets
Out of all 30 teams in Major League Baseball, no team has been quite as active as the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Winners of 101 games during the regular season, the Dodgers watched their season go up in flames in the NLDS thanks to the faltering of their starting rotation. They've added Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to bolster their rotation and Shohei Ohtani to bolster their lineup.
They were one of five teams listed as potential suitors for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. But according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers had other plans for him.
Rosenthal notes that the Dodgers original plan before making their recent trade with the Chicago Cubs was to acquire Cease and flip him to another team for an even bigger return.
This would have been interesting to see. The Dodgers don't necessarily have an urgent need for Cease after adding Yamamoto and Glasnow. Plus, they have Walker Buehler making his return from Tommy John surgery after the right-hander missed the entire 2023 season.
Still, the idea of acquiring Cease and flipping him to another team is quite interesting, and the Dodgers would have likely received a major haul if this had ultimately come to pass.
While still possible, it's unlikely that the Dodgers will go this route thanks to their recent track record of activity. The White Sox asking price for Cease is incredibly high, even for teams with the prospect capital to get a deal done. It's important to note that the South Siders have not budged with their asking price, and that it remains astronomically high.
The price may drop slightly as time goes on. This could ultimately give the Dodgers the opportunity to do what they planned on doing with the righty.