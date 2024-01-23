MLB Rumors: Red Sox blow it again, Phillies star hunting, Dodgers Cease plan
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Phillies have plans to go big on starting pitching
The Philadelphia Phillies have been relatively quiet since bringing Aaron Nola back on a seven-year, $172 million contract in late November.
However, they can't be counted out as some of the top stars in the game remain on the free agent market.
The Phillies appear to have plans to add more pitching depth, and if the market doesn't move for pitchers such as Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, the Phillies could swoop in.
The price would have to be right. Snell reportedly wants over $200 million but teams haven't been willing to offer him more than $150 million.
The month of January has flown by, and with spring training just around the corner, some of the top free agents remain available. Snell and Montgomery certainly fit that bill.
It all depends on whether or not there will be movement in the markets for both starters anytime soon. If no progress is made, the prices will certainly drop, which could leave the Phillies with an opportunity to strike and bolster their starting rotation even further.
Philadelphia remains in the conversation for the top teams in the National League, and it would make sense for them to add another arm.