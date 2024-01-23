MLB Rumors: Red Sox blow it again, Phillies star hunting, Dodgers Cease plan
Red Sox fail to re-sign veteran starter, Phillies have plans to go big, Dodgers Dylan Cease strategy
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox fail to re-sign veteran starter
The Boston Red Sox are a team that is in desperate need for starting pitching help.
Even with homegrown ace Brayan Bello leading the rotation alongside the newly signed Lucas Giolito, Boston needs help.
Unfortunately for the Sox, their rotation took another hit on Monday when veteran left-hander James Paxton signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Paxton is likely to be a back-end starter in Los Angeles due to them already having Yamamoto, Glasnow, and Buehler. But this is yet another opportunity that the Red Sox have passed up.
Travis Sawchik of the Score noted that there is a major health risk with Paxton, so that could have ultimately contributed to why the Red Sox passed on the opportunity for a reunion.
Paxton does possess a high strikeout rate and performed well last season with the Red Sox until he was slowed down with a knee injury.
The Red Sox are fortunate that there are still several arms available. They could make a trade for Dylan Cease or Jesus Luzardo, or take a shot at signing somebody like Jordan Montgomery in free agency.