MLB Rumors: Red Sox ace preference, Nola backup plan fails, NYC trade battle
- The Red Sox have one starting pitcher at the top of their free agent list
- Who will replace Aaron Nola in Philly?
- Yankees and Mets are both interested in this outfielder
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Red Sox prefer Jordan Montgomery over Blake Snell, Aaron Nola
This offseason, the Boston Red Sox have one need above all others: a frontline pitcher.
Among the select handful of star aces on the market, the team reportedly is prioritizing one player over the rest.
Red Sox beat reporter Ian Browne recently disclosed that based on his sources, Boston like Jordan Montgomery more than, say, Blake Snell or Aaron Nola.
"They just feel like [Montgomery's] the guy that they're really targeting. He might be a little undervalued, although he did obviously boost his value in the playoffs... This isn't going to be one of those offseasons where you can say [the Red Sox] are going to do this, this, and this. You're just going to have to see how it plays out."
Montgomery is coming off one of his most productive seasons in 2023, going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA on the Rangers. As Browne notes, the Rangers ace upped his stock in the postseason when he easily took care of Astros' Yordan Alvarez in the ALCS and helped Texas win its first World Series in franchise history.
He's due for a massive payday this winter. The only question is, where is he going to get it?
Amid rumors that Montgomery will choose to reunite with the Rangers, the Red Sox remain a viable destination, too.