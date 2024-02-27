MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Montgomery trap, Cubs crosstown trade, Blake Snell update
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox could fall into a trap with Jordan Montgomery
The Boston Red Sox still are in need of a top starter to fortify their rotation.
Jordan Montgomery would be an ideal fit, especially with the left-hander's wife currently working at a Boston hospital. And now that the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers have seemingly bowed out of the sweepstakes, the path to a deal with the Red Sox seems clearer.
However, it's likely that Montgomery will only be an option for Boston if the price comes down, which it could given the nature of the left-hander's free agency and how it has stretched into late February.
It's also possible that Montgomery could be using the Red Sox as leverage to get a short-term deal with opt-out clauses, similar to Bellinger. Montgomery is a client of Scott Boras, who managed to get Bellinger the best possible deal.
If that deal is ultimately signed, Montgomery could then opt-out at the end of 2024 or 2025 and become a free agent again. The potential short-term deal would give him the opportunity to build his stock and prove himself.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com writes that Montgomery is also being scouted by the Los Angeles Angels, who are also in on Blake Snell. That may be the best way for Montgomery to get the long-term deal he desires.