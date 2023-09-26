MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Juan Soto buzz, Cardinals trade brewing, Giants’ bad rep
- Could Juan Soto find a home at Fenway Park?
- The Cardinals may shop one or two catchers
- Giants reportedly have a 'damaged' reputation in free agency
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: A rumored Juan Soto blockbuster trade to Red Sox
Padres star Juan Soto's future could see him joining the Red Sox in Fenway Park, assuming San Diego makes the choice to deal him.
After a disastrous 2023 season, the Padres may be on the brink of losing not only Soto but other key starters like Blake Snell and Josh Hader, creating a daunting task for A.J. Preller to rebuild a playoff-contending team. To avoid breaking the piggy bank on Soto, maybe the Padres opt to trade the star slugger less than two years since he arrived in San Diego -- and if so, maybe the Padres find a desirable suitor in the Boston Red Sox.
As Sports Illustrated's Patrick McAvoy writes, the Red Sox could have interest, along with the rest of the MLB, naturally. McAvoy said, "If the Red Sox want to take another step forward, adding someone of Soto's caliber with Rafael Devers could immediately catapult the Red Sox up the standings. Boston has a deep farm system and could meet any asking price from the Padres."
Boston may also consider dealing its own star Alex Verdugo this offseason, so the compensation for Soto could end up working in the Padres' favor.
Soto is set to be a free agent after next season, and at just 24 years old, the three-time All-Star may indeed be the hottest commodity in baseball this winter. If the Padres are looking for certain qualities in a potential suitor, the Red Sox may check all the boxes.