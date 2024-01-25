MLB Rumors: Red Sox last hope, Pete Alonso prediction, Joey Votto favorites
An MLB rumors update with details on the Red Sox free agency hopes, a Pete Alonso prediction, and the favorites to sign Joey Votto.
MLB Rumors: The Red Sox could be a landing place for lefty Jordan Montgomery
The Boston Red Sox may be the biggest losers of the 2023-2024 offseason so far. They've missed out on many of the top names that they've strived to get while they've seen their competition do nothing but get better. While Boston is out signing Cooper Criswell and Lucas Giolito, the New York Yankees are signing Marcus Stroman and trading for Juan Soto.
But the offseason isn't over yet and Boston still has some time to recover. They need to do so if they intend on contending in the loaded AL East in 2024.
One situation that Boston could find themselves in the middle of would-be signing Jordan Montgomery if the Rangers fail to resign him. Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted this during a recent episode of "Heyman's Hot Stove Notebook".
"The other team that I think is a good possibility for Montgomery, if it doesn't work out in Texas, would be Boston," said Heyman. "His wife is in, I believe, medical school or in residency, I think connected to Harvard...I hear that the Red Sox certainly do like Montgomery very much. I think that is a good possibility for him if it doesn't work out in Texas."
Spotrac has Montgomery listed with a market value of around $18 million per year this offseason. Boston should have no problem affording this, as long as they would be willing to really go all in for this season, matching the mindset of the rest of the American League East.
Montgomery, 31, had a career year last season, most notably after being traded to the Rangers. In 67.2 innings with Texas, he would win four games while holding an ERA of 2.79 and a WHIP just above 1.0.
The lefty began his big league career with the New York Yankees, throwing over 500 innings for them. The two didn't seperate on the best of terms either. It would be a storybook ending for both Montgomery and the Red Sox if he was able to sign with Boston and terrorize the Bronx Bombers for the next few years.