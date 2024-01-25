MLB Rumors: Red Sox last hope, Pete Alonso prediction, Joey Votto favorites
An MLB rumors update with details on the Red Sox free agency hopes, a Pete Alonso prediction, and the favorites to sign Joey Votto.
MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso could end up being a name to watch at the Trade Deadline in 2024
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently speculated the possibility that New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso could end up being a potential deadline rental this season in an article titled, "Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline". With the outlook of the NL East, the idea makes so much sense and could very well become reality.
"...it may take an extension to keep them from shopping Pete Alonso, who's due for free agency after 2024," writes Rymer. "Such a thing is technically possible but reportedly not in the works and seemingly unlikely to happen. Alonso is, after all, represented by the infamously extension-averse Scott Boras.
"Though the 29-year-old first baseman would only be a rental, he would figure to draw a crowd anyway. I'm basing this on the assumption that MLB teams still dig home runs, and that they'd therefore be attracted to a guy who boasts a league-high 192 since 2019."
Alonso is on an expiring contract for the rebuilding Mets. This same Mets team has basically had a fire sale of their most talented players, especially those on expiring contracts, over the last year.
The Mets are victim to playing in the daunting NL East, a division in which they likely won't see higher than a third-place finish until they rebuild their roster, thanks to the dominance of the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.
With this in mind, it would make complete sense, if the Mets find themselves far out of a division race and a good way out of a playoff race, that they would look to shop Pete Alonso and get some value from the slugger while they can. New York is entering a rebuild and they could find a good chunk of value in return for a rental of Alonso.
Obviously they could come to an agreement on a contract extension before the 2024 trade deadline, which would make all this information irrelevant. But that doesn't seem like the most likely outcome at this point in time.