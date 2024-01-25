MLB Rumors: Red Sox last hope, Pete Alonso prediction, Joey Votto favorites
MLB Rumors: Angels and others named as potential destination for former Cincinnati Red Joey Votto
At the conclusion of the 2023 season, the future of the Reds legend Joey Votto's career remained in question. Votto would look to sign back with the Reds, where he was drafted and has spent his entire 17-year MLB career. But were the Reds interested in resigning him?
Cincinnati answered this question early in the offseason when the news broke that the Reds wouldn't be resigning him, rather turning their attention towards continuing their rebuild with their young big-league roster.
Votto would now enter unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of his 10-year, $225 million contract. Now, months into free agency, the market has been rather quiet for the Hall of Fame hopeful.
But his market seems to be heating up a little bit. Jon Heyman of MLB Network has reported that the Los Angeles Angels are one of three teams that have serious interest in signing Votto. Heyman also notes that Votto could gain attention from the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto would offer Votto an opportunity to return home and play for his home country.
Votto, 40, has compiled a slash line of .204/.317/.394 with 50 extra base hits. He doesn't provide much positional flexibility, only being available to DH or play first base. His quiet market was starting to seem like it would be no market at all.
The Angels haven't had the most productive free agency period in 2023, headlined by watching their superstar Japanese star, Shohei Ohtani, sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Votto isn't in the same category as Ohtani, perhaps he can find success with the Angels, as they try to compete for a postseason spot.
As for the Blue Jays, they have been linked to Votto since his release from the Reds. The Blue Jays missed out on Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but still have a competitive enough roster where Votto would be a good contributor on offense.