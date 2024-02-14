MLB Rumors: Red Sox maligned offseason could cost them chance at an ace
Spring training is underway, and Jordan Montgomery remains a free agent. The Boston Red Sox have an opening in their rotation, but it appears unlikely that Montgomery will want to play for Boston.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox continue to have a disappointing offseason, much to the dismay of their fans.
The Sox have a long way to go if they want to experience the electric atmosphere of postseason baseball at Fenway Park anytime soon.
The only major move the Red Sox have made is the signing of right-hander Lucas Giolito. While that helps their rotation significantly, they still need a frontline pitcher for the top of the rotation.
This is where left-hander Jordan Montgomery comes into play.
Montgomery, a postseason hero for the Texas Rangers, remains a free agent, even with spring training underway.
According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox remain open to changes and are still shopping Kenley Jansen. A trade would allow them the payroll space to sign Montgomery to the deal he wants.
The Red Sox also are still monitoring Montgomery's market and could take a chance on him if he'll take a shorter-term deal. But the popular consensus in the industry is that he would prefer to land with a team with a better chance to win in 2024.
Jordan Montgomery to the Red Sox appears unlikely
As such, this makes a Montgomery deal less likely for the Red Sox.
While Boston would be an ideal fit for Montgomery with his wife working at a hospital in the city, the Red Sox are not looking like a contender in 2024.
The team lost Justin Turner in free agency and has not replaced him. The Red Sox finished in last place in the AL East for the second consecutive year, posting a disappointing 78-84 record in 2023.
A frontline starter would give the Sox a better chance of bouncing back into contention following back-to-back last-place finishes. Montgomery certainly fits the bill, as he has proven capable of winning games in the postseason.
Of course, there is always a chance that his market could change since his free agency has dragged out so long. That would allow teams to try and sign him to a shorter-term deal.
With him being in Boston this winter, it's always possible that the Red Sox could jump in and give him a shorter-term deal. But their lackluster offseason may ultimately cost them a chance to do so.
This is certainly frustrating for Red Sox fans, who are tired of mediocrity and ready to experience postseason baseball in Boston for the first time since 2021.