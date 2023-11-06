MLB Rumors: Next Red Sox ace, Nola surprise team, SF Giants best chance
- Could Jordan Montgomery sign with the Red Sox?
- Aaron Nola makes sense for the Cubs
- The SF Giants need to take a swing for Cody Bellinger
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: SF Giants best chance
The San Francisco Giants came very close to signing both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason. However, at the last minute, the deals fell through. Still, they proved that they were willing to spend big, and they could do just that this winter.
Both Buster Olney and Jeff Passan predicted that veteran slugger and outfielder Cody Bellinger would end up signing with San Francisco.
Olney cited the Giants willingness to go above and beyond by signing a superstar and noted that if the New York Yankees are going to make a move for a left-handed bat, it would likely be a shorter-term investment.
Passan noted that Bellinger is familiar with Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, who worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the early days of Bellinger's career.
Bellinger won an MVP, a Gold Glove, and a Rookie of the Year Award with the Dodgers while Zaidi was still in tow. Signing the former MVP would give the Giants a great chance to stick it to their archrivals, who have been kings of the NL West for the past decade.
Passan also predicted that Bellinger would be the perfect player to build around if San Francisco cannot sign Shohei Ohtani.