A Red Sox-Rangers trade to bring World Series hero back to Boston
The Boston Red Sox floated around .500 for about 60 games to start the season this year. But after going on a five-game win streak and winning 11 of their last 15 games, they find themselves six games over .500 and tied for the third wild card spot in the American League.
With that being the case, they've put themselves in the prime position to be big-time buyers at the trade deadline. They will likely look to upgrade their pitching rotation, potentially giving the Texas Rangers a call to make a move for the former Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi had quite a successful career in Boston, tossing 461.2 innings of 4.05 ERA baseball while a member of the team. He spent five seasons with Boston and was able to help lead them to a historic World Series championship in 2018. Eovaldi threw 23.1 innings in the 2018 playoffs and surrendered just four earned runs.
Boston could look to bring him back for another historic run this season.
This hypothetical trade sends two of the Red Sox top 30 prospects to the Rangers for the services of Nathan Eovaldi. The deal is headlined by Boston's 10th-ranked prospect Richard Fitts.
Fitts is an incredibly talented right-handed pitching prospect who pounds the zone exceptionally well. He has shown good command of all three of his pitches, but most major league teams would like to see him have an additional fourth pitch in order to work through MLB lineups three times. He holds a 3.86 ERA in 60.2 innings at the Triple-A level this year.
Guerrero is also an MLB-ready arm, but a relief arm instead of a starter. The righty has made 99 appearances, throwing 122.1 innings and recording 28 saves in his professional career. He's had a problem with walks in the past, but when he's in and around the zone, he's dominant. If the Rangers development staff can get him in the zone consistently, he could be an impact reliever in the big leagues next season.
This trade would be beneficial both ways. If the Rangers fall completely out of the postseason race and commit to selling, Eovaldi could and should be moved. If he becomes available, there's not a better destination in baseball for him than in Boston.