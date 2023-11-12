MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Ohtani update, Braves ace trade target, Phillies-Corbin Burnes buzz
- Phillies could be in play for a Corbin Burnes trade
- Major update on the Red Sox with Shohei Ohtani
- Braves might have a trade to make for an ace themselves
MLB Rumors: Phillies named a suitor for Corbin Burnes trade
After back-to-back World Series appearances in which the Philadelphia Phillies fell short in both, it's going to be interesting to see how Dave Dombrowski and the front office respond this offseason. If one had to guess, though, it'll be by making a splash. You know, like they did a year ago by bringing in superstar shortstop Trea Turner.
So what could that splash be in the 2023-24 offseason? How about the possibility of trading for one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($) recently evaluated the top 10 trade candidates in MLB for the 2023-24 offseason and listed Burnes, who is entering the final year of his contract and has a bit of bad blood that could hinder an extension with the Brewers, as the No. 2 player on that list behind only Juan Soto. And among the suitors who could be in Burnes' trade market was the Phillies.
Specifically, Bowden noted that "several big-market teams" would be interested in trading for Burnes, even with only one year of club control left. The other two teams he mentioned -- and assumed trade competition for Philadelphia -- were the Dodgers and Yankees.
With Aaron Nola set to hit free agency and potentially leave the Phillies, Philadelphia could once again be looking to supplement its starting rotation. Pairing Burnes and Zack Wheeler together for the 2024 season -- and possibly working out an extension with Burnes too -- could set the pitching staff up beautifully to keep this club in World Series contention for years to come.