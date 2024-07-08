A Red Sox-Rangers trade that helps both teams, ignores Nathan Eovaldi
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox may end up being buyers this year at the trade deadline rather than sellers. Sure enough, they currently sit in the third American League Wild Card spot after winning two out of three over the New York Yankees this past weekend.
There are certainly areas of the roster that could use some attention as they assess their team and their chances to reach the postseason. Most notably, Boston could use some help in its starting rotation.
In his recent trade deadline Q&A in The Athletic, Jim Bowden addressed a question about the Red Sox trading Kenley Jansen or Chris Martin for a starter on an expiring deal.
"I do think there is a scenario where the Red Sox could trade Jansen or Martin for a starting pitcher who is an impending free agent if they matched up with a team that needed a closer or set-up reliever more than one of its back-end starters because it has enough rotation depth," writes Bowden.
Perhaps they could look to the Texas Rangers for help.
A Red Sox-Rangers trade that gives Boston a starter, Texas a closer
This would simply be a need-for-need swap. Boston would get a starter on an expiring deal, but would also be dealing away their star closer, who is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and has recorded 18 saves. Lorenzen has had a good year, as he owns a 5-4 record and a 3.21 ERA in 15 starts with the Rangers.
This would allow the Rangers to keep Nathan Eovaldi but also deal from their glut of starting pitchers to make way for the returns of Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, and Cody Bradford. Meanwhile, the Red Sox would get a durable veteran to help lead the rotation and give them innings along with Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford.
The Red Sox would still have an option for the closer's role as well, as they could move Martin to that role after the potential departure of Jansen and still have a veteran presence at the back end.
We'll see if the Red Sox and Rangers will ultimately consider this deal.