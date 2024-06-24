MLB Rumors: Red Sox rotation addition, Jacob deGrom recovery, Mason Miller-Dodgers
- The Red Sox are linked to an Angels pitcher
- Jacob deGrom's return is nearing
- The Dodgers mega-team eyes a rotation upgrade
The trade deadline is one of the most exciting times in baseball. Players all over the league are filled with anxiety and excitement over whether they will be dealt or not.
For some, it's an opportunity to go from playing meaningless baseball with a team that isn't trying to compete to competing for a World Series overnight. It's truly a drama filled time in baseball.
With the National League bunched up in a race for the Wild Card, we could be witnessing one of the most interesting trade deadline's in a long time. There's potential that a ton of teams decide to sell, but there's also potential that the National League is filled with buyers.
Happy trade deadline season everybody.
MLB Rumors: MLB insider connects Red Sox to Angels' ace Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox have gained steam as potential buyers ahead of this year's deadline. As of today, Baseball Reference gives them a 39 percent chance to make the postseason, but with a few trades, this number could shoot up over 50 percent.
One place where they're expected to upgrade is the pitching rotation with MLB insider Mark Feinsand connecting them to the Angels' ace Tyler Anderson.
Anderson currently holds a 2.48 ERA and a WHIP just under 1.20. He's been incredibly consistent and reliable for a putrid Angels team this year. But he comes attached to a year and a half remaining on his $39 million deal.
The Red Sox should be able to keep their top prospects if they were to look for a trade for Anderson. A trade package like Richard Fitts and Eddinson Paulino, that I recently proposed, could work well for both sides.
Whether Boston is the right spot for Anderson or not, expect the Red Sox to get aggressive in the trade market. Specifically, expect them to look to upgrade their pitching rotation and maybe even another bullpen arm or two. They have a few small holes in the lineup that they could patch as well, but starting pitcher seems to be their top priority.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom return date approaching quickly
Baseball has been without one of this generation's best talents, Jacob deGrom for quite some time now as deGrom recovers from elbow surgery. DeGrom made just six starts for the Texas Rangers before going down with a torn UCL in 2023.
But only a few days after surgery, deGrom and the Rangers had a return date in mind: August 2024.
This timeline has remained accurate and MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently echoed this idea.
"Welcome back Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who is scheduled to make his season debut Sunday for the Texas Rangers," Nightengale wrote. "Fellow Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is expected to join him in August."
The news that deGrom's throwing and post-surgery progression is going smoothly should excite all of the baseball world, as he's truly one of the best talents that the game has seen in the 21st century. For him to be down with an elbow surgery is heartbreaking in and of itself, but considering how talented he is, it's only leaving room on the table for "what ifs."
Luckily for the Rangers though, throwing has come along well for their potential ace. The next few weeks will be crucial in the recovery and rehab process, and we could be seeing the two-time Cy Young winner on a mount again very, very soon.
MLB Rumors: Dodgers remain a potential landing place for A's closer Mason Miller
Mason Miller captivated the baseball world very early on in the season when he burst on the scene in his first season as a reliever. Miller, a former Division three product of Waynesburg University, routinely lit up the radar gun with an explosive 100+ MPH fastball that dominated the best hitters in the game.
But with Miller playing for the Oakland Athletics, who don't seem in the same universe as any World Series contending team, it's left the idea up in the air that Miller could be dealt, as early as this season.
With so much time remaining on his contract, as he still holds rookie status within the league, the Athletics have almost unlimited leverage in these negotiations.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has reported that the return on Mason Miller would need to be massive for the A's to deal him this year, rightfully so.
“The return would be massive,” an American League executive said, per Feinsand. “You could potentially backfill your system with some solid talent. There is health risk there for any team acquiring him – and therefore risk to hold him long-term. Without contending anytime soon, I think they shop but might not sell.”
What team is almost always willing to empty out their farm system, or their checkbook, to acquire the league's best talent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have the prospect capital, and guts, that it would take to go out and acquire Miller. It would likely have to start with a top 100 prospect and then a few more guys in the Dodgers top 10. But the Dodgers are never shy to buy at the deadline and they could find themselves in position to bring one of the game's most dominant closers to Los Angeles.