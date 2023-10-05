MLB Rumors: Surprise big-market team looms as behind-the-scenes threat for Shohei Ohtani
The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are heating this postseason, sparking a free agency frenzy around the top player in Ohtani. Could the Red Sox make a move?
The MLB Postseason is just beginning, meaning the offseason is right around the corner. The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes is coming, and a new team has joined the race for his services in the Boston Red Sox.
In a new report by New York Post reporter Jon Heyman, Ohtani and the Red Sox have been linked more than expected. Heyman said that one executive with an interested team believes the Red Sox could be a threat trying to acquire Ohtani.
Many teams are interested in Ohtani, but most of them don’t have a fit for him as just a DH, and with Ohtani not pitching in 2023, it is possible an organization like the Red Sox could steal him.
The Red Sox could essentially make up for letting homegrown talents like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts go by signing a player of Ohtani's stature. In recent history, the Red Sox have started to change their ways and spend more, as they gave Rafael Devers a massive contract extension.
Shohei Ohtani has a major tie to the city of Boston
If you watch any MLB games, you constantly see Ohtani affiliated with 'New Balance', which is one of the major sponsors of Ohtani. New Balance just happens to be based in Boston. In the ad, Ohtani says, “New Balance, we got now,” and if he signs with the Red Sox, that would increase his chances to make the postseason.
The Red Sox are also interested in signing Japanese Superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. If Boston can sign Ohtani long-term, while pairing him with Yamamoto, as well as having sluggers like Devers, they could become an unstoppable force in the AL East.
The Ohtani sweepstakes mostly involve the Angels and Dodgers at this moment, but don’t be surprised if Ohtani decides to pick a different contender like the Cubs, Braves, or Red Sox.