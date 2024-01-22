MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Snell, O's best asset for Cease, Montgomery-Cubs?
- Could the Boston Red Sox land Blake Snell?
- The Baltimore Orioles have their best trade asset for Dylan Cease
- Why a Cubs-Jordan Montgomery match is unlikely.
MLB Rumors: Are the Cubs a realistic Jordan Montgomery fit?
The Chicago Cubs had the best start to the offseason out of anyone, stealing Craig Counsell away from their division rivals, but have had a very disappointing winter since. While Chicago was rumored as a possible landing spot for several of the game's best players on both the free agency and trade markets, all they've done so far is sign Shota Imanaga and trade for Michael Busch. Not great.
There's still time for the Cubs to make impactful moves, and MLB Insiders do expect them to, but they have not yet. That's especially disappointing for a team that was just one game back of a playoff spot last season and has money to spend this offseason.
One of the biggest names remaining in free agency is Jordan Montgomery who'd be an excellent fit for Chicago. He comes with much-needed postseason experience and would create quite the duo at the top of their rotation with emerging ace Justin Steele. The Cubs lost Marcus Stroman and replaced him with Shota Imanaga. Even with how Stroman finished last season, that's a likely downgrade. The Cubs should be trying to upgrade, and they can't do much better than Montgomery.
Unfortunately for the Cubs, the Texas Rangers still feel like the obvious landing spot for Montgomery. They have their TV deal to work through, but once that's figured out, they should have money to spend and Montgomery wants to go back there. Jon Heyman of the NY Post believes that the Rangers are the most likely destination and with their need for another arm, that makes the most sense for sure.
While Montgomery feels less than likely to come to the North Side, the Cubs shouldn't be ruled out. if the Rangers refuse to meet his asking price, the Cubs should do so if they want to compete in the NL Central.