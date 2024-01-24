MLB Rumors: Red Sox taking scraps, Mets eyeing reliever, Guardians big Naylor question
An MLB Rumors update with details on the Mets, Red Sox and Josh Naylor's contract situation with the Guardians.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox named a potential landing place for DFA'd reliever
The Boston Red Sox appear to be left with some scraps in free agency this year. They've missed on most, if not all of the top priorities they've set in this years free agency.
While their rival, New York Yankees have been busy adding superstar talent like Juan Soto, Boston has been picking up the leftovers. They've landed a starting pitcher, Lucas Giolito, to a two-year contract. Boston has also been linked to the reliever Matt Gage from the Houston Astros, by Sports Illustrated's Patrick McAvoy.
Gage was DFA'd by the Astros on Jan. 22, likely to make room for the official signing of Josh Hader, as The Athletic's Chandler Rome points out.
Boston was almost immediately linked to the lefty. They could use some bullpen help, with the value only being increased with Gage being a southpaw. This kind of deal would make sense for both parties, if they are to come together.
Gage, 30, has made 16 appearances in his two-year MLB career. He has posted a 1.83 career ERA in just under 20 innings. In a small sample size, Gage has been spectacular in the big leagues.
He uses a fastball, cutter and slider to get outs. According to Baseball Savant, his cutter holds a Whiff Rate near 50% while allowing two hits thus far, on over 100 pitches in his big league career.
It wouldn't hurt if the Red Sox at least signed Gage to see what he can do, especially with a need for bullpen help.