MLB Rumors: Red Sox taking scraps, Mets eyeing reliever, Guardians big Naylor question

MLB Rumors: Mets showing interest in Ryne Stanek as a bullpen option
The Mets have recently been linked as a potential landing place for the veteran relief pitcher Ryne Stanek.
Mark Feinsand of MLB Network reported, "The Mets have interest in RHP Ryne Stanek as a bullpen option, per source. The 31-year-old had a 2.90 ERA in 186 appearances with the Astros from 2021-23."
Stanek, 31, has compiled quite the impressive career in the big leagues. In 347 career innings, Stanek has totaled 406 strikeouts. His career really reached a new level when he joined the Houston Astros in 2021. In 173.2 innings across three seasaons with Houston, the righty has a 2.90 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.
Stanek's signing to the Mets would be a big move for the team, but one that would likely be overlooked by many fans. Stanek would provide them with a backend arm that has experience, both in the regular season and in the postseason.
The Mets don't need an elite closer, as the return of Edwin Diaz will fill that hole from the 2023 team beautifully. Stanek would provide them with another experienced back-of-the-bullpen arm.
The Mets have enough talent left on their team that they don't need to enter a full-scale rebuild like a lot of teams seem to do. This kind of signing would make perfect sense in that mindset, as they would likely be able to get the veteran for relatively cheap on a multi-year contract. But will team president David Stearns get a deal done with the veteran relief pitcher?