MLB Rumors: Red Sox taking scraps, Mets eyeing reliever, Guardians big Naylor question
MLB Rumors: Josh Naylor doesn't appear close to an extension with Guardians
Josh Naylor has had a pretty good four-season run with the Cleveland Guardians. But his future as a Guardian is starting to look more and more foggy as the days go on.
Naylor was asked at the recent Guards Fest about a potential extension with the Guardians. He was straight forward with his answer, but it wasn't exactly what Cleveland fans wanted to hear.
"I'm going to leave that to them [the Guardians]. You can ask them that question," Naylor said, h/t the Akron Beacon Journal. "Obviously, Cleveland's an incredible place to play. I love my teammates, I love my coaches and, yeah, my brother's here, too, which is awesome."
Naylor, 26, could see himself in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, if the Guardians look to lock him down for a few seasons. He becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025 season and he has a ton of incentive to resign with the team.
Obviously, the idea of Josh playing next to his brother, Bo, is a dream come true. The two brothers will likely hold onto this dream for as long as humanly possible, which could make the two much more likely to take team-friendly deals.
This past season, Naylor slashed .308/.354/.489 while recording 17 home runs, 52 runs, 97 RBI, 139 hits, 68 strikeouts, and 33 walks in 452 at-bats (121 games).
It's quite odd to hear such a fan favorite player be reluctant to answer a question like this. Usually, a player is quick to give their side of the discussion, but Naylor deflected it immediately. It'll be interesting to see where Cleveland opts to go as his contract begins coming down the final two seasons.