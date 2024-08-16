MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Tigers, Rockies, Dom Smith, Gio Rushela, Elias Diaz
Even with the trade deadline weeks in the rearview mirror, teams are still making significant roster moves – both adding and subtracting.
But this week, specifically Friday, has been of the subtracting variety. Teams are getting players back off the Injured List – or calling up their top prospects – and that means veteran players getting booted off the roster.
Here are the top moves that were made on Friday, via major-league sources, and why each move was made.
Post-trade deadline roster movement
Red Sox designate Dom Smith for assignment
In Boston, Smith emerged as one of the Red Sox’s most popular players. He was a strong locker room presence. He was solid on the field, hitting .237/.317/.390 with a .706 OPS, six home runs and 34 RBI in 83 games, and even pitched in relief earlier in the week.
But with Triston Casas coming off the Injured List, there was not an obvious spot for Smith on the roster and the Red Sox elected to cut ties with the veteran first baseman. Considering his performance in Boston and his affordability, Smith figures to be picked up by another club sooner rather than later.
Tigers designate Gio Urshela for assignment
With the Tigers’ decision to call up infielders Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney, it was obvious that Gio Urshela’s time in Detroit was all but over. And on Friday, the Tigers designated Urshela for assignment.
An obvious fit for Urshela is the New York Yankees, a team he played on from 2019-2021. His numbers have regressed in Detroit this season, hitting .243/.286/.333 with a .619 OPS and five home runs in 92 games. But he’s been a dependable, veteran infielder throughout his nine-year major-league career and whether it’s in New York or elsewhere, Urshela figures to get another opportunity this season. He was just the product of a numbers game with the Tigers.
Rockies release Elias Diaz
The Rockies placed Elias Diaz on outright waivers on Wednesday, allowing any team the chance to claim the former All-Star catcher who had roughly $1.5 million remaining on his contract.
At the trade deadline, Diaz garnered little interest. For a catcher with his profile, it’s surprising: he was All-Star MVP a little over a season ago and is hitting .270/.315/.378 with a .693 OPS, five home runs and 36 RBI this season. It’s unclear who will ultimately add Diaz now that he’s a free agent, but one team that makes sense is the Chicago Cubs. They were seeking catching reinforcements at the deadline, though with Diaz almost 34 years old, the Cubs may prefer to add a long-term option rather than a potential short-term option like Diaz.