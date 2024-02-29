MLB Rumors: Red Sox trade update, Yankees lost out, Angels pass on Snell?
- The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers almost complete a trade for Kenley Jansen.
- The New York Yankees lost out on a free-agent outfielder.
- Could the Los Angeles Angels back out on Blake Snell?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Will the Angels pass on Blake Snell?
The Los Angeles Angels have been a team that was linked to starter Blake Snell, who remains a free agent even with spring training games already underway.
However, a recent report from Sam Blum of The Athletic suggests that they might be abandoning their pursuit of the reigning NL Cy Young.
According to Blum, the Angels are going to be moving right-hander Andrew Wantz to the rotation for now.
Obviously, this may turn out to be nothing more than a smoke screen, but it is worth wondering if the Angels have decided to focus on their internal options rather than pursue Snell.
With Shohei Ohtani gone and no ace at the top of their rotation, the Angels are entering the 2024 season with a ton of question marks.
The team hasn't reached the postseason since 2014 and have arguably gotten worse in terms of roster status for 2024.
If they want to contend or at least take a step or two towards relevance, they're going to need to sign one of the top two remaining free agents. Jordan Montgomery is also still a free agent.
We'll see what ends up happening with Snell and if Wantz moving to the rotation ultimately takes the Angels out of the running.