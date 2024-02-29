MLB Rumors: Red Sox trade update, Yankees lost out, Angels pass on Snell?
- The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers almost complete a trade for Kenley Jansen.
- The New York Yankees lost out on a free-agent outfielder.
- Could the Los Angeles Angels back out on Blake Snell?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yankees lost out on outfielder Kiké Hernandez
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought back veteran utilityman Enrique Hernandez on a one-year deal.
However, they almost missed their chance to bring him back.
According to Hernandez himself, he had a choice between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.
In the end, Hernandez chose the Dodgers over the Bronx Bombers.
The veteran utilityman would have been an interesting fit in New York. The Yankees had already added some key pieces, but they would have been able to add somebody with the ability to play several infield and outfield positions.
Hernandez noted that the process dragged out and that he ultimately had to hold his ground to get the deal that he wanted. Fortunately, he was able to get what he wanted from the Dodgers.
In the end, it was the Manuel Margot trade that ultimately opened the door for a reunion with the Dodgers for Hernandez. Margot was ultimately traded to the Minnesota Twins after he had been acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Tyler Glasnow deal.
"I chose the Dodgers because they have a lot of left-handed hitters," said Hernandez. "Obviously, I've got family in the area. I was already late to spring, and I didn't have to pack my bags and fly to Florida and all that and move my family across the country."
Geographical location certainly played a role in Hernandez's decision. The Dodgers spring training complex is in Arizona, while the Yankees facility is in Tampa, Florida. Hernandez is also far more familiar with the Dodgers organization, having spent the vast majority of his career with the team.
He rejoined the Dodgers last summer after being traded over from the Boston Red Sox.