MLB Rumors: Red Sox trade update, Yankees lost out, Angels pass on Snell?
- The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers almost complete a trade for Kenley Jansen.
- The New York Yankees lost out on a free-agent outfielder.
- Could the Los Angeles Angels back out on Blake Snell?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox and Dodgers discussed a trade for Kenley Jansen
The Boston Red Sox have been awfully quiet this offseason, with their only major move being the signing of veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito.
However, they were discussing a deal with the Dodgers earlier this offseason.
Los Angeles had acquired Manuel Margot in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the same deal that landed the Dodgers Tyler Glasnow.
But prior to that trade, the Dodgers had been in touch with the Red Sox about closer Kenley Jansen, and the two sides discussed a potential Jansen for Margot swap.
Margot was originally signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent but was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2015. The deal would have obviously sent Jansen back to his old team, while Margot would have had the chance to reunite with the team that first gave him a chance.
Perhaps the Red Sox were looking to shed payroll by potentially trading Jansen. Prior to spring training, Jon Morosi had proposed the idea of the Red Sox making such a move to clear some payroll space and make a run at Jordan Montgomery.
Jansen is owed $16 million this season as he enters his walk year.