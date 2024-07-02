3 Red Sox trade packages to level-up in AL East, Wild Card race
If the season ended on Tuesday, July 2, the Boston Red Sox would fall short of the postseason for the third consecutive season. And yet, the club is shaping up more like they'll be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, readying to make both a push in the AL East and, if not the division, to take firm control of a Wild Card spot.
Boston is just 1.5 games back of a Wild Card spot and the past month has helped close the gap in the division to just 8.5 games. If Craig Breslow -- with the permission of owner John Henry -- is aggressive for the Red Sox at the trade deadline, this team could absolutely be in contention to not only make the postseason but even make a run in the playoffs.
This is the richest and deepest that the Red Sox farm system has been in several years, which gives them the club and front office flexibility to not just potentially take a massive swing for a blockbuster trade target but also to make ancillary moves to further supplement some pressure points on the roster. Specifically, Boston could make the following three trades to do exactly that and make their purpose, intentions, and ability to content undeniable.
3. A Red Sox-Blue Jays trade for Trevor Richards to shore up bullpen
For the first time in quite a while, the Red Sox have reason for confidence in the bullpen. Chris Martin, returned from a stint on the IL, and Kenley Jansen are nails on the back end. Justin Slaten has been a breakout star. Brennan Bernardino has been dominant. Zack Kelly has even emerged as a reliable force.
The problem is that the bullpen is starting to get worked pretty heavily at this point in the season. Since May 1, the Red Sox are eighth in bullpen innings pitched. That could require the need for serious depth to last the rest of the season, and Blue Jays veteran Trevor Richards could answer the call.
Richards is on an expiring contract, so that's one feather in Breslow's cap as he won't cost an arm and a leg. In fact, that above proposed trade might actually be a tad rich but it would ensure that the deal would get done.
The reliever has a stellar 2.49 ERA and 0.83 WHIP this season, the best marks of his career after some struggles in recent years. The big key has been avoiding hard contact, lowering his barrel rate against 4.1% from last season. Getting him in to work with Andrew Bailey could only make the veteran even more of a shutdown option.
Meanwhile, an in-flux Blue Jays organization would get a talented corner infield prospect in Blaze Jordan with a current .752 OPS in Double-A Portland this season but also no clear path to the big leagues at his positions with Triston Casas and Rafael Devers in the fold. Then Toronto would also get David Sandlin, who's only in High-A right now with a 4.43 ERA but has the plus stuff across the board with a nice pitch mix. He could be a highly valuable piece in a potentially looming Jays rebuild.
2. A Red Sox-Angels trade for Luis Rengifo that plugs big holes in lineup
One of the big reasons for the Red Sox surge this season has been some of the surprise performances on offense. The explosion from young David Hamilton has been huge and, since returning from Triple-A, Enmanuel Valdez has been a stud at the plate.
However, depth is an issue in the middle of the infield and, really, throughout a lof the roster. That's where a utility player with immense versatility like Luis Rengifo, who can play virtually every position but pitcher, catcher and first base, would make a lot of sense if they could get the Angels to bite on a deal like this one.
Rengifo has already been connected to the Red Sox by multiple insiders, most recently Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) and it's not hard to see why. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a career year, slashing .317/.362/.449 with six homers, 12 doubles and 24 RBI on the year. He'd be a perfect bat in the 6-to-8 spot of the lineup to get on base and potentially create some danger against opposing pitching.
Unlike Richards, Rengifo would be more than a one-year rental as he comes with club control through the end of the 2025 season, which would be huge for the Red Sox as well. That's why they're willing to part with Franklin Arias, an 18-year-old playing in Rookie ball currently but who has a .934 OPS there at his age. With shortstop not being an easy path for him to see Boston, he's expendable for the Red Sox but potentially valuable for the Angels.
Bryan Mata, meanwhile, is a fascinating player in the mix. He's slipped in Red Sox prospect rankings over the past few years and injuries have hampered him. However, he's long been highly regarded with a near-elite fastball and velocity and could be worth a look sooner rather than later in the majors, which could be right in LA's wheelhouse to push this trade over the finish line.
1. A Red Sox-White Sox blockbuster trade for Garrett Crochet to change the future
Now we get to the home run swing for Craig Breslow. One could argue that no player on the trade block offers as much as Garrett Crochet on the struggling White Sox, who are almost surely heading into a complete teardown.
The 24-year-old still is under club control through 2026 and is looking like a perennial Cy Young candidate in his first full season as a starter. So for the Red Sox, they would have to come with a huge trade package to get him to move, especially with nearly half the league already expressing interest in the southpaw.
But again, Boston's farm system and current situation is strong enough to put forth that type of offer.
Roman Anthony is the crown jewel of this trade package. The 20-year-old outfielder is the No. 14 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100 rankings. He has a huge bat and, while he's been a bit hot-and-cold in the minors to this point, his upside and power are undeniable as he could be a potential future MVP candidate.
It doesn't stop there, though, as Nick Yorke and Richard Fitts are both Top 10 prospects for the Red Sox organization. Then there's Johanfran Garcia with his boisterous 1.063 OPS in Single-A Salem this season. But one thing all of these prospects have in common with Anthony is, despite their potential and talent, they are all somewhat expendable with how the Red Sox organization is constructed, especially in the immediate future.
For the White Sox, this could be a foundational trade for the future. A good pitcher in Fitts who can be a longtime stalwart for the rotation and three bats who are all performing in the minors with room to get even better moving forward. It's a king's ransom, without question, but the Red Sox could reap the benefits for years to come.
After all, the last time the Red Sox traded for a White Sox ace, it worked out pretty well, particularly immediately.