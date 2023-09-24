MLB rumors: Red Sox trying to poach NLCS GM, more on Soto trade, MLB expansion
- An MLB expansion is in view
- The Padres already plan to cut ties with two key free agents
- A new Red Sox general manager candidate is emerging, and it's not Mike Hazen
By Josh Wilson
It's here, Bob Nightengale's Sunday column filled to the brim with notes and tidbits from around MLB. This week's column hit on several crucial notes, and we pulled out the three most crucial here for you to know heading into the new week.
MLB expansion is definitely in play
MLB made tweaks to the game this year that greatly enhanced the viewing experience. While the ultimate success of changes like banning the shift and the pitch clock may take a few years to truly assess, early returns seem to be positive, and the MLB feels like it's in growth mode.
With 30 teams, there may be an appetite for two more. The NFL fields 32 teams in 30 markets, and the MLB, after the Athletics move to Vegas, will field 30 teams in 28 markets.
Bob Nightengale reports that with the Tampa Bay Rays likely to get a new stadium in the Tampa/St. Pete area and the A's Vegas move almost officially approved, the MLB plans to, "begin serious talks with interested cities for expansion next year."
As for a timeline, we're still a ways away. Nightengale suggests that the expansion is currently being targeted for 2028. An expansion draft would need to occur, and it would definitely change things in terms of the competitive landscape, while also bringing entirely new markets into the fan map.
So, where? The southeast and northwest appear most likely. Interestingly, Oakland appears like a possible location to get back in the game.
"Nashville remains the clear-cut favorite for one team, while the second city remains wide-open between Montreal, Salt Lake City, Oakland, Portland and Charlotte. The expansion fee is expected to be $2.1-$2.2 billion."
Montreal would be an interesting add. The Expos left and became the Nationals in 2005. Salt Lake City, Portland, and Charlotte have never had an MLB team.