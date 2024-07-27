Reds could ‘surprise’ fans with possible trade deadline approach
The Cincinnati Reds are in quite an odd spot ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Their team is built around young, controllable players, meaning they don't have too many players to ship away if they were to opt to sell. They've also faced injuries that have stopped them from reaching their true potential this season.
As of the writing of this, the Reds are just five games back from the third wild card spot in the National League. With dynamic talent like Elly De La Cruz in their lineup and a big three pitching rotation of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott, the Reds are always a threat to go on a hot stretch. This leaves them as conservative buyers ahead of the deadline.
One MLB insider has an interesting idea on how the Reds could approach the trade deadline.
MLB insider believes Reds could pursue "buyer-to-buyer" trades
The biggest assets the Reds have to sell and dump to other teams are their relievers. Nick Martinez, Buck Farmer, Lucas Sims and Justin Wilson are among the Reds that would recieve serious interest in the trade market. Given the massive returns that relievers have been getting in the market this season, the Reds could look to move multiple of these pitchers.
Frankie Montas is also a name to watch if the Reds are selling at all.
MLB insider Jim Bowden recently did a question and answer piece, where one of the questions resulted in Bowden talking a bit about the Reds and how they could surprise their fan base this season.
"I think the Reds could surprise their fan base with a 'buyer-to-buyer' type of trade," Bowden wrote.
A buyer-to-buyer trade?
Yes, these are real things that actually happen. In fact, the Phillies and Orioles executed one that could pay off for both sides. Philadelphia sent outfielder Cristian Pache and reliever Seranthony Dominguez to the Orioles for their outfielder, Austin Hays.
The Reds could look to use their relievers to pull off a simliar trade, pulling an outfielder away from one of these contending teams.
The reason that Cincinnati could make a deal where they move one of their relievers is because they have a few high quality arms in Triple-A that could come make a difference this year, prospect Zach Maxwell being one. If Cincinnati can acquire an impact bat, they could execute a rare buyer-to-buyer trade this season.