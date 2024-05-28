MLB Rumors: 5 teams that should be ready to pounce on Roki Sasaki if posted
MLB teams have been drooling at the idea of adding Roki Sasaki, a 22-year-old Japanese star, to their rosters for the last few years. With Sasaki now potentially being available this offseason, teams will begin lining up at the door to have their negotiations with him.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga have both come over from Japan in the last year and had great success in the MLB, with Imanaga even being one of the top Cy Young candidates. But Sasaki could garner more attention. The 22-year-old flamethrower could be even better than either Japanese pitcher that came over last year.
Sasaki has a fastball that tops out at 103 while holding a career ERA under 2.00 in the NPB. His K/9 rate has sat over 10 for his entire career, showing nothing but utter dominance.
The list of teams that would like his services could include every team, but some will need to be more prepared to pounce on this opportunity than others.
5. Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves could use the production of Roki Sasaki right now, frankly, as they have a gaping hole in their fifth starter slot. But if they have to wait a year to grab the flamethrower, they wouldn't mind.
Atlanta would have the opportunity to return Spencer Strider in the next year or so as well as adding Roki Sasaki. This would give them two of the harder-throwing starters in the history of the game, pitching on back-to-back days.
Atlanta is also set to lose Charlie Morton and Max Fried this offseason. They're going to be active in the starting pitching market this offseason anyway. A dream world has them re-sign Fried and sign Roki Sasaki in free agency. This creates one of the most dominant pitching staffs of this generation.
4. St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the older pitching staffs in all of baseball this year. Each starter in their rotation is 33 years or older. Sasaki would bring them youth, starting the youth movement that St. Louis desperately needs.
St. Louis, while struggling this year, very easily could trade multiple of their starting pitchers before the deadline. Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson could all be moved, opening huge holes on their staff next year.
There may not be a better option on the market than Roki Sasaki if he lands on the international free agent market this year. St. Louis needs a rebuild and the 22-year-old flamethrower would be an incredible start.
3. San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres need to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. While they don't need another starter, Sasaki would be a big-time upgrade over a few starters in San Diego.
While the Dodgers spent hundreds of millions of dollars acquiring two Japanese stars, Ohtani and Yamamoto, this past offseason, San Diego could match pace with them by jumping on Sasaki in the open market.
The Padres are no strangers to spending top dollar for their players. Sasaki could be the next domino to fall as the team does anything they can to try to steal the NL West from the powerhouse LA Dodgers.
2. Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati showed their eagerness to win this past offseason when they went out and acquired two starters, Nick Martinez and Frankie Montas. But both players have options for next season and the harsh reality is neither may end up back in Cincinnati in 2025.
Cincinnati has homegrown prospect options to replace them, Rhett Lowder, Chase Petty, Connor Phillips and Brandon Williamson come to mind. But Roki Sasaki outpaces all of these prospects, while still being of prospect age.
Sasaki would join Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott in a Reds rotation that would look set for the future.
Is this a Cincinnati-type of move to make? No, not really. Would they be a perfect team to make this move? Absolutely. What better way to show the city and fanbase that you're ready to win than to go out and make a huge signing like this?
1. Chicago Cubs
The Cubs made waves in the international market last season when the signed Shota Imanaga. They should try to make it two years in a row if Sasaki lands on the market this year.
While the Cubs have a dominant top three of their rotation, Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Javier Asaad, they have lacked at the back end of the rotation. Their fourth and fifth starters just haven't been up to par with the league.
Roki Sasaki would work perfectly in this rotation, pitching at the top of it with his Japanese peer Shota Imanaga. Signing with the Cubs gives Sasaki the familiarity of having a familiar face on the team already.
Chicago needs more starting pitching for the future. If Sasaki lands on the market, they need to jump on that opportunity.