Latest hot seat watch proves Ron Washington made a huge mistake in leaving the Braves
By John Buhler
"I made a huge mistake." I can still see the prison door sliding closed with GOB Bluth stuck inside his jail cell on an unforgettable episode of Arrested Development some 20 years ago. Around that same time, Ron Washington was the lovable infield coach on the Oakland Athletics who said poor ole Scott Hatteberg had no shot at ever learning how to play first base. He should have left well enough alone.
While we all were ecstatic to see Wash get his next opportunity to manage a team, it feels exceptionally Leo Mazzone of him to leave baseball paradise in Atlanta for the opportunity to work for a friend, or a former colleague. Not since Mazzone has a former Atlanta Braves assistant been so beloved. The former star pitching coach left for the Baltimore Orioles, and that was career suicide.
Washington left Atlanta to take over a franchise that has not made the AL postseason since I started my writing career nearly a decade ago. The Los Angeles Angels are going nowhere fast under Washington's guidance. They are 41-55 at the All-Star Break. Washington is one of eight names Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic firmly placed on the hot seat in his latest newsletter. All for Perry Minasian...
The fact it is the final year of Minasian's contract with the Halos probably means Wash is cooked, too.
Washington may not admit how much he misses the Braves, but Braves Country sure misses him.
Ron Washington made a GOB Bluth huge mistake leaving Atlanta Braves
I understand why Washington left. He is 70-something and was an incredible manager with the Texas Rangers in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This is the same man to guided the Rangers to their first two AL pennants in franchise history. Although all Bruce Bochy does is win World Series, I really hoped Washington would be able to redeem himself as a skipper after how it ended for him in Texas.
The man had some personal issues to sort out after leaving Texas, but he is a baseball lifer at his core. Midway through year one of a two-year contract with an option for a third, what is job security anyhow? We could all get fired tomorrow, as that is just the day and age we are all living in, no matter the profession. I just wish that he didn't swallow the Angels' bait hook, line and sinker so shamelessly.
Of all the sad bags of crap in baseball, the Angels are the dead, frozen dove GOB Bluth continues to put into the freezer of the model home in Sudden Valley. This is the franchise that tries to give you a high five, waits for you to slap hands, only to end up pointing at you in an attempt to save face. There is no saving grace in Orange County. The Halos need new ownership like we all need a bump in pay.
All the while, Atlanta promoted former Gwinnett Stripers skipper Matt Tiuasosopo to third base coach. The Braves always promote coaches from within like Tiuasosopo. How do you think Brian Snitker finally made his way to Atlanta? Unfortunately, for as much as Tuiasosopo seems to love ball, he is not a big leaguer, as illustrated by his inability to read outfield fences from coaching third base.
In time, he may get there, but god, do I miss the one-of-a-king Washington windmill. It is the best windmill this side of Holland, more powerful than Pete Townshend striking a power chord to take Pinball Wizard over the top. The worst part in all this is Atlanta could have really used Wash this season. He is a defensive coaching wizard and an absolute delight to have around the clubhouse.
Like a box of Cracker Jacks, I don't know if he'll ever get back to the Braves, but I wish he never left...