MLB Rumors: Ronald Acuña MVP doubters, Astros future at catcher, Trey Mancini switches sides

For Braves fans who have the sads that I left out stolen bases:



Acuña: 58 SB, 4.9 BsR (baserunning runs above average)



Freeman: 17 SB, 4.3 BsR



Betts: 10 SB, 2.7 BsR



For his wildly impressive SB total, Acuña is barely a more productive baserunner than Freeman. So there's that.