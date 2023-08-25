MLB Rumors: Ronald Acuña MVP doubters, Astros future at catcher, Trey Mancini switches sides
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Why did Trey Mancini sign with the Cincinnati Reds?
Trey Mancini signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs this offseason, but was released just two months later. Mancini struggled mightily at the plate, slashing .234/.299/.336 (worst of his career) with a 29.7% strikeout clip. Mancini can play right field and first base, so there's some value to that, but he was hurting the Cubs far more than he was helping them.
Nonetheless, Mancini still has some value for a team should he be able to restore his old swing. Mancini is a former All-Star with the Orioles who has lost his way. The Reds signed him to a minor-league contract with an MLB option. Should he succeed in the minors, he could have a role with Cincinnati in the short-term as they compete for a postseason spot in the crowded NL Central. MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco outlined Mancini's potential in Cincy in a best-case scenario outlook:
"If they call Mancini up, he’d add a much more accomplished bat to the bench. He’s also regarded as a strong clubhouse leader, which would surely be welcome in a generally young Reds’ locker room as they vie for an unexpected postseason berth. Since he joined the organization before September 1, Mancini would be eligible for the playoffs if the Reds find their way into October."
The Reds are on the hook for the remainder of Mancini's $7 million salary, so he's an expensive bench bat. However, signing Mancini offers further belief that the Reds front office believes this young team can make a run. If Mancini helps make that happen, then he's worth the money and the risk.