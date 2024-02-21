MLB Rumors: Ronald Acuña extension talks should cool off for 1 good reason
Ronald Acuña may soon receive a contract extension. But while it's a good idea, the Atlanta Braves should consider waiting for an important reason.
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves are fortunate enough to have reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. on their roster.
Better yet, his contract doesn't expire until after the 2026 season, but that doesn't mean that the Braves are going to just sit around and wait to extend him until then.
Acuña's deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028. Recently, Acuña spoke about wanting to remain with the Braves for the rest of his career.
However, The House That Hank Built's Eric Cole gave an interesting take and backed it up with a solid case, suggesting that Acuña and the Braves should hold off on contract extension talks until Juan Soto signs a new free agent contract after the 2024 season, as Soto's contract should present the ideal framework for an Acuña extension.
Braves: Could Ronald Acuña's next contract resemble Juan Soto's?
This would be a smart move for the Braves.
Of course, it would be wise to continue extension talks, as Acuña is likely to command a lucrative deal. But it would make sense to wait and see what Soto gets before actually giving Acuña a new contract of his own.
The Braves could wait and see what Soto gets and use the terms of his deal as the framework for Acuña's next contract. Both Soto and Acuña are elite sluggers and could very well receive similar deals in the coming years.
Acuña won his first MVP award last season, hitting .337 with 41 home runs and 106 RBI. The 26-year-old outfielder also posted an OPS of 1.012.
Acuña helped guide the Braves to a 104-win season, which gave them the best record in baseball in 2023. The Braves lost the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies for the second consecutive year.
The Braves will certainly be relying heavily on Acuña in 2024 as they try to capture their second World Series title in four years.