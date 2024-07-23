An Astros-Orioles trade to land Houston a shocking first base solution
The Houston Astros need help at first base. Their current fire baseman, Jon Singleton, is slashing .235/.325/.350 while showing very limited power. Their solution, Jose Abreu, failed miserably and has since been cut from the team.
Houston was linked to star first basemen Pete Alonso, Vlad Guerrero Jr., and Christian Walker earlier in the season, but I don't imagine we will see any of those names dealt this year.
Now, let's discuss a solution that nobody would see coming.
Ryan Mountcastle, the starting first baseman for the first place Baltimore Orioles.
According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Orioles are willing to listen to trade offers on Ryan Mountcastle. And it makes complete sense. The Orioles have Samuel Bassalo and more importantly, Coby Mayo in the minor leagues to come up and play first base. The only reason Mayo is still in Triple-A is because of Mountcastle.
Mayo is slashing .305/.385/.628 with 22 homers in 2024 and is largely seen as the best bat in the minor leagues. Baltimore could clear him a spot in their lineup by moving Mountcastle, while also capitalizing on his trade value while it's high.
An Orioles-Astros trade that helps both teams push for the pennant
Mountcastle, under contract through 2026, is slashing .264/.305/.437 with over 20 doubles this year. He's no slouch at the plate and you will rarely find a talent like this on the trade block from a contending team. Baltimore just can't afford to let Coby Mayo rot in Triple-A any longer. Some in Baltimore predict his bat to be better than MVP candidate Gunnar Henderson.
The deal begins with two top-10 prospects in the Astros farm system.
Cole, 23, is having a solid season, slashing .256/.367/.475 between two levels of the minor leagues. He's a very developed prospects with some of the better tools around. He has an incredible arm, great athleticism and tremendous power. He would be a huge addition to the Orioles farm system.
Fleury, 22, has one of the better changeups in minor league baseball. He has a sub-3.50 ERA in nearly 200 innings of pro ball, but his lack of a second great pitch behind his changeup slightly holds him back.
Diaz, 18, has some of the best raw tools from a player of his age. He projects as an above average runner, thrower and power hitter with all the tools to develop into a true five tool player one day. The issue is that he hasn't shown it in his two years of pro ball. He's slashing .202/.358/.334 in 90 games of rookie ball. He can be seen as a lottery ticket add to this deal.
The Astros would be getting a solution to one of their biggest problems. A solution in his prime that's with the team for the next three years. Baltimore doesn't need his services with the state of their farm system. This is one of those potential win-win deals between two buying teams.