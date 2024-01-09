MLB Rumors: 3 SF Giants Shota Imanaga backup plans that will actually come through
The San Francisco Giants appeared to be the favorites for Shota Imanaga. However, these three backup plans could be of use if they don't land him.
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants are a team that is prepared to spend big after missing out on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason. They've already made some key moves, acquiring Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners and signing outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.
However, they aren't done just yet, and Shota Imanaga was reported as a top target. Unfortunately, Jon Heyman stated on Tuesday that San Francisco is no longer in the mix. Heyman notes that the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox are "very much in play," for the Japanese left-hander.
While the Giants would prefer to add Imanaga, there's only so much they can do. Here are three backup plans that the Giants could implement now, especially if they are indeed out on Imanaga.
3. Giants should trade for Shane Bieber
The Cleveland Guardians are expected to move Shane Bieber this offseason. With the Giants no longer in the mix for Imanaga, they could pivot to the trade market and go after Bieber.
San Francisco has not been linked to Dylan Cease, who is also likely to be traded soon. But Bieber could be a fit, and come at a cheaper price tag.
The right-hander struggled by his standards in 2023. He posted a respectable 3.80 ERA but was limited to just 21 starts due to injuries and logged only 128 innings. A move for him will likely cost a haul, but not as loaded of a prospect package as Cease given his recent injury history.
Bieber's stock may be down, but at 28, he still has a bright future and would be a good fit for the Giants. The right-hander is a California native too, so he could have the opportunity to pitch closer to home.
One issue is that he only has one year left of club control. But with the Giants willing to spend, they could potentially ink the right-hander and former Cy Young winner to an extension before he reaches the open market.