MLB Rumors: 3 SF Giants Shota Imanaga backup plans that will actually come through
The San Francisco Giants appeared to be the favorites for Shota Imanaga. However, these three backup plans could be of use if they don't land him.
By Curt Bishop
1. Giants should just sign Blake Snell already
Of all the starting pitchers still available, Snell is the best for a reason.
The left-hander won his second Cy Young last season with the San Diego Padres, posting an MLB-best 2.25 ERA. The Giants could transform into a World Series contender if he is added, as he fits the mold of an ace.
Snell won 14 games in 32 starts and pitched 180 innings. One thing the Giants will need to be aware of is that he hasn't always been a consistent innings eater.
But if San Francisco were to sign him, it would be a productive way to stick it to the Padres, as they would be snatching from to a division rival. Better yet, Snell is a strikeout machine, having recording 234 during the regular season. He is also a proven postseason pitcher.
It will be intriguing to see how Snell's market develops in the next few days, especially with Imanaga likely coming off the board. But if the Giants are unable to add the Japanese left-hander, signing Snell would be the next-best thing for a team desperate to return to postseason contention after falling out of the race in 2023.