MLB Rumors: Scherzer injury, Angels can't even tank right, pitch clock updates
MLB Rumors: Angels begin to tank, but still sit above the Luxury Tax Threshold
At the trade deadline, the Angels went all in to make a playoff push, with hopes of playing in October and giving their superstar, Shohei Ohtani a reason to stay in Los Angeles. Sadly for Halos fans, this playoff push has gone terribly wrong.
The Angels are 8-21 since the August 1st trade deadline, which has left them 11.5 games out of a playoff spot. Their two stars, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have been off to horrible starts in the second half as well. Trout made his return from the IL but only lasted a few at-bats before he was moved back to the IL.
Ohtani on the other hand, experienced a torn UCL in his throwing elbow, which ends his pitching for the season and leaves his future on the mound in question. The Japanese slugger has remained in the lineup though.
As a result of this collapse, Los Angeles has decided to tank and look towards the future, seen by their choice to waive major league talent in an attempt to get under the $233 million luxury tax threshold.
Five of the six players that the Angels waived, Lucas Giolito, Dominic Leone, Reynaldo Lopez, Matt Moore and Hunter Renfroe were claimed by other teams. Randal Grichuk cleared waivers and that $1.7 million in salary lands with the Angels, leaving them narrowly above the Luxury Tax.
In a season that has been an absolute disaster, the Angels have seen bad turn to worse. Los Angeles could face serious consequences if they continue to sit above the tax threshold.