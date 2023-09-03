MLB Rumors: Scherzer injury, Angels can't even tank right, pitch clock updates
MLB Rumors: MLB announces there will be no changes to the pitch clock for the 2023 postseason
When the MLB opted to add a pitch clock to the game during the 2023 season, it came with serious backlash. It was argued that this could increase injuries in pitchers and would speed up a game that didn't necessarily need to be sped up.
But for the most part, this idea has been a tremendous success. Attendance for baseball games is up nearly 10% while games are working much faster than they have in recent history.
Still, players had hoped that these rules would ease up a bit in the postseason, as each pitch matters tremendously to the outcome of the season. But given the tremendous success during the 2023 regular season, the MLB has opted to leave the rules in place as they are, giving the pitcher 15 seconds to deliver a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base.
More than likely, the rules will stay in place for the foreseeable future, unless it becomes apparent that the sped up game is causing injuries to pitchers. This hasn't been noted or proven whatsoever yet, so there would still need to be time in order to draw this conclusion.
But for now, the pitch clock is here to stay. Whether you like it or not, the game of baseball is adapting and it's going to be sink or swim in Major League Baseball. Players are adapting and it'll result in the highest paced postseason in the 21st century.