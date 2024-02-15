MLB Rumors: Scott Boras makes it clear Astros-Alex Bregman extension isn't happening
Leave it to Scott Boras to throw cold water on any Houston Astros extension talks with Alex Bregman.
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros signed Jose Altuve to a contract extension this winter, likely keeping him in H-Town until the day he retires. Altuve deserves to be a career Astro, as he came up in the organization and in many ways embodies the championship culture Houston has built over the years.
However, can't the same be said about Alex Bregman?
The only difference between Altuve and Bregman is cost. Jim Crane only has so much money, and with Bregman being a Scott Boras client (which Altuve was as well), odds are he will test free agency. Bregman is just 29 years old and deserving of a contract which fits his skillset. One lucky suitor will give him that deal, but a contract extension prior to free agency is unlikely. Even Boras knows this.
MLB Rumors: Why a Alex Bregman extension is unlikely in spring training
Dana Brown commented on the likelihood of that offer coming anytime soon, and it's not ideal.
“We will, at some point, make him an offer,” Brown said. “We know how good he is, and how good he’s been for this franchise. It would be tough to look out at third base and not see that elite defense. And so, at some point, we’ll circle back and have those conversations.”
As for Boras, he noted the difference between the Astros teammates, which Brian McTaggert relayed via MLB.com.
"Boras said Bregman’s situation is quite different than that of Altuve, who expressed his desire to remain in Houston and turns 34 this year. Bregman turns 30 next month, and he will be looking to maximize his worth," McTaggert wrote.
Bregman will be one of the best third basemen on the market next winter. He plays a premium position and can hit for power. It's unclear exactly where he will sign, but there's a reason Boras wants to take his client on the open market -- he's bound to make far more than what the Astros can afford right now.