MLB Rumors: Scott Boras will be reason why Cody Bellinger leaves Cubs
If Cody Bellinger doesn't re-sign with the Chicago Cubs, his agent Scott Boras is to blame.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs likely will not pay far over $200 million to keep outfielder Cody Bellinger in the Windy City. This presents a dilemma for Bellinger -- does he prefer to stay in Chicago, where he reinvented himself as a hitter and rebounded from the depths of his Dodgers days -- or does he simply want to make the most money.
I would not blame him for the latter choice and neither should any Cubs fan, frankly. If you were staring down $200 million+, you would take the extra money as well. Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, is one of the best in the business. He frequently secures the best contracts for his clients, which is why the Cubs don't stand a chance if they stand pat financially.
A front office executive told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that Boras is not budging on Bellinger's price tag.
"Boras is sticking to the money that was mentioned at the start of the free agency market," the exec said. "He will take it well into the winter. Not budging."
MLB Rumors: If Scott Boras has his way, Cody Bellinger won't stay with the Cubs
Boras, again, is a tremendous player agent. He represents some of the biggest names in the sport for a reason, and helps them achieve their financial dreams. I have no personal qualms with the man. However, it's easy to see how money can conflict with what's best for the player at times.
That may not be the case with Bellinger, who was a former NL MVP before he came to Chicago. However, in the years prior to his arrival, Bellinger struggled mightily and lost his confidence as a result. The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't try all that hard to keep him around.
Hitting coach Dustin Kelly did wonders helping Bellinger find his swing, and regain his confidence. Is leaving that sort of familiarity smart at this point in his career?
If the Blue Jays win the Bellinger chase, we'll find out.