A shocking Braves-Rangers trade that sends a recent World Series hero to Atlanta
Last season, the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia ended the season on top of the world, hoisting the World Series championship high up into the air. But baseball's such an amazing game that it doesn't allow any team or any player to get too high.
Fast forward to today, just eight months later, and that same Rangers team is seemingly out of playoff contention. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Rangers could sell just a year after winning the World Series, with World Series hero Adolis Garcia listed on the list of potential players to be moved.
"In a market short on position players, the Rangers also could listen on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, center fielder Leody Taveras and perhaps even Adolis García, all of whom are performing below expectations and under club control at rising salaries for two more seasons," writes Rosenthal.
A Braves-Rangers trade that is right up Alex Anthopoulos' alley
There may not be a better landing place for Garcia than with the aggressive Atlanta Braves. The Braves have the need for an impact outfielder and the move to Atlanta could work wonders for Garcia's season. Alex Anthopoulos is notorious for making these kinds of deals and changing the course of a struggling players season.
Acquiring an outfielder coming off a season as impressive as Adolis Garcia is typically an expensive deal. But, with the state of his play this year, the fact that he's a career .239 hitter and he's attached to a massive contract makes his deal a ton more reasonable for the Braves.
The mock deal has the Braves acquiring Garcia as well as cash to help pay his contract in exchange for their 14th and 22nd ranked prospects.
Darius Vines headlines the deal, being an MLB ready arm that just doesn't have a place in Atlanta anymore. He has the talent as well as a high floor, but he's just not as good as the Braves top prospects which means he won't get a crack in the big leagues in the near future.
Isaiah Drake is a young, project outfielder that has all the speed and athleticism in the world, but he lacks the polish of an older prospect. He's struggled to begin his professional career, but with the right coaching and development, he's an incredibly intriguing lottery ticket prospect.
For the Braves, acquiring Garcia would be huge. He's still a tremendous power threat, but they would just have to stomach the idea of paying his contract over the next few seasons. He helped lead the Rangers to the World Series last year. He could do the same thing in Atlanta this season.